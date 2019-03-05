Kakao Talk messages linked to BigBang singer Seungri turned over to authorities

The Kakao Talk messages reportedly detail how BigBang singer Seungri told staff of his Burning Sun club to hook up VIP clients with prostitutes.
The Kakao Talk messages reportedly detail how BigBang singer Seungri told staff of his Burning Sun club to hook up VIP clients with prostitutes.PHOTO: MUSIC MATTERS LIVE
SEOUL - Kakao Talk messages, reportedly detailing how BigBang singer Seungri told staff of his Burning Sun club to hook up VIP clients with prostitutes, have been handed over to an anti-corruption and civil rights commission.

According to the allkpop portal, the whistle-blower, from a South Korean cable channel, feels that some of the messages - from December 2015 - seem to point to police corruption and, hence, decided not to go to the police.

But a report in lifestyle portal Soompi said the police have now asked the commission to hand over the messages, setting the stage for a potential showdown between the two agencies.

Pundits expect the commission could settle any issue of possible conflict of interest by turning over the messages to a prosecutor instead of the police.

