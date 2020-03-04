K-pop singer Luna opens up about former bandmate Sulli's death and mental health on TV show

Luna, a former member of South Korean girl group f(x), is grateful for the support she received from fans after she appeared in Korean television company MBC's Human Documentary: People Are Good, a series featuring people and their stories.

The 26 year-old singer debuted alongside f(x) bandmates Victoria, Amber, Krystal and Sulli in 2009 under SM Entertainment, and left the company after her contract expired last year. She is currently active as a solo singer and a musical actress.

According to K-pop news site Soompi, in the episode, which aired on Tuesday (March 3), Luna opened up about her grieving over the losses of Sulli, 25, who was found dead in her Seoul apartment in October 2019, as well as a close friend, who died shortly after Sulli.

Sulli's death had been linked to depression caused by cyberbullying, and put the spotlight on the need for more stringent measures against cyberbullying.

Luna also spoke about her own mental health, revealing that she suffers from depression and panic disorder.

"(In the past), my condition was really bad - it was really hard," the singer said. "It may not have looked like it, but I had severe panic attacks - I couldn't even get in the car. As soon as I got in, my hands and feet would start shaking. I couldn't talk and it felt like I was going crazy. I was too frightened to get in the car."

She had been anxious about the reactions she would receive by opening up about such sensitive topics and was expecting backlash. Instead, fans showered her with love and support.

"The first thought that came to mind was that I should work even harder," Luna said. "That I should remember that I have fans at my side supporting me, and that I should show them how grateful I am for them.

"Now, I'll truthfully express myself through music. I will become a singer who expresses her heartbreak and her joy - all those different emotions - through my songs," she added.