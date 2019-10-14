Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli, 25, found dead

SINGAPORE - Former member of K-pop girl group f(x) Sulli was found dead on Monday (Oct 14) at a house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The singer and actress, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was 25.

The South Korean police have confirmed her death, South Korean media reported. According to The Korea Herald, her manager found her dead on the second floor of the house on Monday afternoon.

He visited the house as he had been unable to reach Sulli after their last phone call on Sunday evening.

The police are investigating the case. “It seems that Choi was living alone at the house,” a police official said. “It looks like she ended her life but we will investigate, open to all possibilities.”

Sulli originally gained prominence as a child actress playing the role of Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the 2005 period series Ballad Of Seodong.

She later debuted as an idol under SM Entertainment as part of girl group f(x) in 2009. She took a hiatus from the group in 2014, citing malicious online comments targeted at her. She left the group officially in 2015, but had remained with SM Entertainment.

As an actress, Sulli has been known for leading series like To the Beautiful You (2012). She made a cameo appearance in this year’s fantasy South Korean drama Hotel Del Luna and was recently cast in the upcoming sequel of anthology series Persona, which was set to be released next year. Persona 2 was to be her first major acting role in two years.

She openly dated hip-hop artist Choiza from 2014 until their break-up in 2017, even posting photos of themselves on dates, which is a no-no in the highly controlled world of K-pop.

Sulli was in the news earlier in October over a wardrobe malfunction. She was getting her hair and make-up done in an Instagram Live broadcast and donned a loose robe which exposed her breasts.

Asked by netizens why she went bra-less, she said: “I don’t get what’s wrong. This is my personal freedom.”

But her take-charge, confident ways mask another side of her character.

Recently, while shooting an episode of JTBC’s Reply Night, she said: “I think everyone has different sides to them.”

“The real (me) has a darker side, but the celebrity Sulli always has to act like she’s cheerful.

“I asked for a lot of advice from people around me because I wondered if I was lying to people. All people have a darker aspect to them, but they just act like they don’t. We’re living ambiguously.”

News of her death has shocked K-pop fans, with her name trending worldwide on Twitter.