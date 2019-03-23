K-pop stars Super Junior to headline HallyuPopFest in May at Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE - HallyuPopFest, the largest K-pop music festival in the region which attracted 25,000 attendees last year, is back.

This time, 15 established and up-and-coming K-pop groups will be heading to Singapore shores.

The 14-year-old boyband Super Junior, who propelled K-pop to global popularity with hits like Sorry Sorry (2009), will headline the two-day festival taking place on May 25-26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This marks the group's return to Singapore since their concert here in January last year. Fans can also look forward to meeting member Ryeowook, who was discharged from the military in July last year.

Other acts include Winner, the group behind the catchy tunes of Really Really (2017) and Everyday (2018), mixed-gender group Kard, known for their Latin-inspired music, as well as popular boybands and girl groups like Monsta X, Nu'est, G)I-dle and Oh My Girl.

Tickets to the full day festival will go on sale on Saturday (March 30) at 10am via SportsHub Tix.

Priority sales for Singtel Mobile customers and HallyuPopFest newsletter subscribers will begin a day earlier.

Prices range from $98 to $288 and each ticket holder is entitled to two concert events per day - an afternoon showcase and the evening concert.

Those who purchase Cat 3 and above tickets, priced from $198, can also opt to buy an additional HallyuPass at $68 for one day. This pass entitles them to interact with one performing act of the day. The stars are also slated to make appearances at the festival's red carpet event.

This year, a new segment - HallyuTown, which is open to the public, including non-ticket holders - will make its debut.

Booths and activities featuring Korean food and Korean beauty and lifestyle brands will be set up. There will also be a dedicated area for fan support - merchandise and goods that fans make themselves to support their idols.

For the full artiste line-up, performance schedules and artiste engagement events, visit www.hallyupopfest.com

BOOK IT: HALLYUPOPFEST 2019

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium

WHEN: May 25, 26 (Full-day)

ADMISSION: $98 to $288 from Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg)

On sale from March 30