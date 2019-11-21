K-pop boy band BTS on cloud nine after flying SIA business class from Seoul to Singapore

Two Singapore high-fliers - Changi Airport and Singapore Airlines - have got the thumbs up from a South Korean high-flier.

K-pop powerhouse BTS, whose season four of their reality show Bon Voyage started airing earlier this week, tracked the members' flight from Seoul to New Zealand, via Singapore, in September.

Flying business class on SIA, BTS singer J-Hope was seen digging into satay while Jungkook and RM got a surprise treat.

The crew rolled out cheesecakes for the two, whose birthdays fall in September.

Suga summed up the group's lofty impression of the airline when he said: "From now on, can we take Singapore Airlines?"

On arrival in Singapore, the boy band members also tapped the amenities in a ritzy guest lounge.

Changi Airport also got a lift from home-grown singer JJ Lin, who shot a video for his song The Right Time there, with images of new attraction Jewel prominent in the footage.

