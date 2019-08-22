High-flier JJ Lin salutes Changi Airport's Jewel with new song called The Right Time

The high-flier used to "land" at Changi Airport in his younger days, joining many other students to study in the quieter spots.

Later, as JJ Lin's singing career took off, he was a frequent user of the airport as the Mandopop artist became popular in big markets like China and Taiwan.

Changi Airport has flown high too, with the Jewel's opening in April adding more lustre to its crown as a top passenger hub.

Now, the two high-fliers have teamed up, with Lin set to launch a song called The Right Time on Aug 26.

Changi Airport Group said Lin's inspiration came after he saw an artist's impression of the Rain Vortex waterfall feature, an Instagrammable feature of Jewel.

Lin, 38, said "producing a song for the Rain Vortex is an honour to me, because I believe that Jewel is a landmark that will help attract tourists from all over the world to Singapore".

"I believe in life there's always a perfect time and place for magical moments and things to happen; for dreams to take flight, and for love stories to be formed.

"Through the song, I hope to share the beauty of unplanned encounters, and for everyone to explore the connection between choice and destiny."

The theme is apt since passengers head off for dream adventures abroad and those who come to Singapore hope to create their own special memories.

Lin recalled hanging out with classmates at the airport though he did not say if their conversations ever included sharing flights of fantasy, including becoming a top singer.

If you cannot wait for the video's roll-out on Aug 26, you can catch a teaser on Changi Airport's Facebook page, and Lin's Instagram account, where it has already drawn more than 310,000 views.

And going by the comments, one can expect another wave of visitors to head to the Jewel for another, or new, look.

And on the subject of unplanned encounters, Lin has posted a video where he surprises two women at a Taipei cafe by going to their table, after he spotted one of them wearing a T-shirt with Lin written at the back.