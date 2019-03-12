Jonas Brothers in triumphant comeback, with single Sucker topping Billboard chart

NEW YORK - Priyanka Chopra tweeted that she was "screaming inside" while her husband Nick Jonas thanked the Jonatics.

The Jonatics are diehard fans of the Jonas Brothers - the other two members are Kevin and Joe - whose comeback single Sucker has topped the Billboard chart after the group broke up six years ago.

In a move to further hype up the comeback, the video for the song also features Bollywood superstar Chopra and actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe.

Sucker's feat marks the first time that a single from a boyband has topped the Billboard chart in more than 16 years, with the likes of One Direction, 5 Seconds Of Summer and BTS cracking the top 10 in recent years.

The achievement will also come as a redemption for Nick, who recently confessed to television host James Corden that he broke up the band.

But he added: "I got them back together as well."