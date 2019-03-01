Jonas brothers set to make comeback with new single Sucker

NEW YORK (AFP) - The honeymoon is over for Nick Jonas and it is back to work.

On Thursday (Feb 28), in a Carpool Karaoke promotional spot for The Late Late Show With James Corden, the singer, who married Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra in December, said: "It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody.

"We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months."

The 26-year-old was referring to the Jonas brothers - his siblings are Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31 - getting back together, and releasing their first single in six years.

The Grammy-nominated boyband were set to drop their new song Sucker on Friday (March 1), after splitting nearly six years ago, citing a deep rift in the band.

Sucker will be the first release from the trio since June 2013's First Time.

Rolling out their first album in 2006, the brothers skyrocketed to global celebrity, in part thanks to their appearances on the Disney Channel network.

Following their break-up, Nick and Joe pursued musical projects while Kevin appeared in reality television shows and founded a real estate company.

On Thursday, after the comeback was teased, Chopra was quick to support the move, sharing a picture of the cover for Sucker, and writing: "And yes they're back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family."