Joanne Peh celebrates 37th birthday at home with hubby Qi Yuwu and kids

Actress Joanne Peh found herself celebrating her birthday a day earlier as a result of the enhanced circuit breaker measures.

Peh, who turned 37 on Saturday (April 25), posted online a photo of actor hubby Qi Yuwu and their two children kissing her as she made a wish in front of a birthday cake.

She revealed in the post that the family celebrated her birthday in advance on Friday, as Qi had to pick up the cake he pre-ordered earlier than planned due to enhanced circuit breaker measures.

New circuit breaker measures announced earlier in the week affected the operation of establishments that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts. Most bakeries had to suspend operations as a result.

Peh said in her post of the intimate celebration: "Best feeling in the world! While making my wish, the trio sprung this (kiss) on me. Grateful to be with family during this time!"

Peh and Qi, 43, married in 2014 and have two children - a son, three, and a daughter, four.