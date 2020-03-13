Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson taking things 'one day at a time' following coronavirus infection

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson provided an update to concerned fans on Friday (March 13), a day after the couple confirmed that they have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old American actor posted a photo of him with his wife, also 63, in baseball caps on his social media accounts.

He wrote:"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Hanks ended the post by quoting the famous line of his character Jimmy in the classic sports movie A League Of Their Own (1992), encouraging his followers to keep their heads up: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

News that Hanks and his wife have been diagnosed with Covid-19 comes as the outbreak of the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on Wednesday (March 11). Other well-known figures found to have the disease include the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Hanks and Wilson are currently in a hospital in Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. Hanks had been working on the pre-production of an Elvis Presley bio-pic directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, where he is set to play Presley's long-time manager.

Wilson, a singer-actress, had performed at the Sydney Opera House last Saturday. The Sydney Opera House has disinfected its premises.

According to the entertainment trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter, an official from Queensland Health - the agency overseeing the outbreak of the coronavirus in Queensland - said, without naming the A-list couple, that all new reported infections are believed to have "contracted the illness outside Australia and travelled to Queensland with the virus".

Hank's family have also responded to the news. His son Chet Hanks, a rapper, said in a topless Instagram video: "It's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy."

He added that "they're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping".

Actor Colin Hanks, Hanks' eldest son from his first marriage with actress Samantha Lewes, also gave an update about his parents on social media.

The actor, who has appeared in the Jumanji film series (2017-2019), wrote: "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.

"Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and (I) am confident that they will make a full recovery."