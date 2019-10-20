Jacqueline Wong's comeback gets new boost, with two dramas slated for airing in Malaysia

Jacqueline Wong did not return to Hong Kong to help promote Finding Her Voice after broadcaster TVB recently surprised viewers by pulling the drama out of cold storage.

The 30-year-old had fled to the United States to avoid a public backlash after she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui, husband of Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, in a taxi in April.

The fallout saw TVB reshooting her scenes in Forensic Heroes IV, with Roxanne Tong taking over Wong's role.

The broadcaster has since softened its stand on Wong, with Finding Her Voice currently airing in Hong Kong.

But pundits said she is still staying away from Hong Kong, uncertain over whether folk have truly chosen to forget and forgive.

But Wong might be tempted to make a public comeback in Malaysia.

TVB is further testing the water by releasing another two of her canned dramas there.

Reports say The Offliners will air on cable TV channel Astro on Nov 18 while The Maid Alliance will screen from Dec 16.

If she needs another person to be by her side in Malaysia, that could be Owen Cheung, who had expressed his hope during the Wong scandal that The Offliners would not be abandoned.

The actor, who is the show's male lead and sang the theme song, has stayed in touch with Wong.