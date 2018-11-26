Jackie Chan's daughter Etta Ng marries Canadian girlfriend

Andi Autumn (left) and Etta Ng in a social media post commemorating their wedding on Nov 26, 2018.
Andi Autumn (left) and Etta Ng in a social media post commemorating their wedding on Nov 26, 2018.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ETTAZEN
Andi Autumn (left) and Etta Ng at their wedding ceremony.
Andi Autumn (left) and Etta Ng at their wedding ceremony.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM/ANDIAUTUMN.OFFICIAL
HONG KONG - Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng posted online on Monday (Nov 26) that she had married her 31-year-old girlfriend, Canadian Internet celebrity Andi Autumn.

Ng, 19, put up a photo of the two wearing white dresses and holding a marriage certificate dated Nov 8.

Media reports said the duo registered their marriage in Canada, where they had moved to after they started dating last year.

Ng captioned the photo, writing: "We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge.

"Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins."

Her mother is former beauty queen Elaine Ng, who revealed her affair with action star Chan in 1999.

Etta Ng's relationship with Autumn made news in April when Ng said in a YouTube video that they were facing hard times.

♡ Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife ♡ Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths. @ettazen has given me the gift of being my true self and it's so hard to explain the change I feel. I'm no longer scared, I no longer have to find coping mechanisms to get through an hour of the day. My whole life I thought I was toxic, she made me realize I was surrounded by negativity. Now that its gone, this new feeling has taken over and I now know I deserve just as much as the world has to offer. And guess what? WE ALL DO! ♡ THE NEW GENERATION DESERVES MORE! Feel the love we have to share, we can all get there. ♡♡♡ Happiest day of my life ♡♡♡ #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
"We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things."

Autumn added in the video: "I've asked all my family for help and everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters where they know we will be split up."

There is nothing greater than true love found. With love we've returned. My home is Hong Kong, a beautiful city full of life and passion. Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising. A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone. Love is undoutbly stronger than blood. Everyone deserves love and not until I felt love can I be sure that understanding, connecting, attention and love in the face of hate can heal the most depraved of hearts Love always wins. Always.. . . . . . . . . #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove

Elaine had shot back at them then, with website Coconuts citing her as saying: "I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work.

"They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money."

