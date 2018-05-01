Jackie Chan's daughter Etta Ng claims she and girlfriend are homeless due to 'homophobic parents'

Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng has taken to YouTube to talk about her homelessness.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan. Her mother is former Hong Kong beauty queen Elaine Ng, 45, who admitted to an affair with Chan and gave birth to Ng in 1999.

Chan, 64, has been married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin, 64, since 1982.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on April 24, Ng addresses viewers alongside her girlfriend, social media influencer Andi Autumn.

"Hi, I'm Jackie Chan's daughter, and this is my girlfriend Andi," she says. "We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things."

Autumn, who is said to be 30, added: "Yeah. I've asked all my friends for help, and I've asked all my family for help and everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters where they know we will be split up. We will be split up if we have to go to any kind of government facilities and no one on my Facebook is going to listen to me and now no one is responding to my phone calls."

Ng added they have gone to the police, food banks, hospitals and LGBT community shelters and "all of them just don't give a s***".

The video drew strong words from commenters, who asked them to get a job, among other things.

Related Story Jackie Chan's daughter Etta says she is gay

Ng came out as a lesbian in October last year. In March last year, she called the police over a domestic dispute, and her mother was arrested on suspicion of criminal intimidation.

Ng spent about two months in hospital for emotional instability and was discharged in June last year.

Shortly after, it was reported that she was living with her girlfriend Autumn, a Canadian based in Hong Kong.

Autumn reportedly designs and sells clothes online and is known for her Barbie doll-like get-ups.

Chan has yet to address the matter publicly. He has a son, 35-year-old actor Jaycee, with Lin.