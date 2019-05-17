Han Ji-seong death: Autopsy shows she drove under influence of alcohol

Was South Korean TV actress Han Ji-seong intoxicated when she stepped out of her car in the middle of a busy expressway?

According to CBS No Cut News, she was driving under the influence of alcohol, based on the initial findings of an autopsy done on her.

Han, 28, died on May 6 when she was hit by a taxi and a sports utility vehicle.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed her walking unsteadily to the back of her Mercedes-Benz car.

Her lawyer-husband told police he wanted to take a toilet break by the roadside but did not know why she pulled up in the middle of the road.

He later admitted that he had drinks with other people that day though he did not see Han consuming alcohol.

The unusual circumstances surrounding her death have led netizens to speculate that the couple, who married just two months ago, had either quarrelled in the car or were both drunk or on drugs.