Hady Mirza's career from 2001

2001

Joins television singing competition Talentime but does not get past auditions

2003

Joins club band Raw Energy as singer, performing at now defunct Orchard Road nightspot Devil's Bar

2006

Wins the second edition of reality singing show Singapore Idol, garnering 70 per cent of around one million SMS votes from the public. He then releases a self-titled debut album, which sells over 10,000 copies in just four days and eventually achieves platinum status.

2007

Wins the inaugural, and only, edition of Asian Idol in Jakarta, beating singers from countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines

2008

Sings National Day Parade (NDP) theme song, Shine For Singapore, with singer Joi Chua. In the same year, he makes his acting debut in Sense Of Home, a local television drama, in which he plays a Singaporean who has been living in Budapest, Hungary

2009

He co-hosts and mentors the contestants in the third season of Singapore Idol. As a goodwill ambassador for Mercy Relief, he helps to distribute supplies to earthquake victims in Indonesia. He also releases his second album, Sang Penyanyi (The Singer), which contains Angkasa (Space), a song that stays at the top of the charts of local Malay radio Ria FM 89.7 for 29 weeks

2011

Finishes as the biggest winner at regional Malay music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik (APM) 2011, bagging three prizes including Most Popular Regional Song for Angkasa. He also releases a joint album with first Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah titled Kenangan Di Hari Raya (Memories Of Hari Raya) and makes his stage musical debut by playing the lead in Aladdin, Wild Rice's annual Christmas pantomime.



Hady Mirza (left) and Sylvia Ratonel star in Wild Rice’s annual Christmas pantomime, Aladdin: A Musical Adventure. PHOTO: WILD RICE PRODUCTIONS



2012

His single Ku Tetap Kan Menunggu (I Will Always Wait), wins Most Popular Singapore Song and Most Popular Regional Song at APM. He releases his last single, Betapa Berat Cintaku (How Heavy My Love Is).



Hady Mirza at the Anugerah Planet Muzik held at Max Pavilion on Dec 15, 2012. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



2013

He leaves the entertainment industry and forms FRHM Youth, which organises religious classes and sports activities for youth.



Former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza (centre), represents the Fahrur Razi Hady Mirza (FRHM) Youth Club in a football competition held as part of the Kick OFF! 2014 community event at the Gombak Stadium on May 16, 2014. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



2014

He marries Malaysian Ms Nurjannah Nur Wahid in Johor and holds a wedding reception there attended by 2,000 guests.



Former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza and his wife Ms Nurjannah Nur Wahid at their wedding ceremony held at the Horizon Hills Country Club in Johor on April 5, 2014. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



2016

He starts an F&B business, Tempting Trading, selling snacks like 'tempe ikan bilis sambal' (spicy fermented soybean and anchovies) and drinks like milky beverage 'air katira'. However, the company licence is cancelled after its business registration is not renewed in May.



Tempting Kathira marketed by Tempting Trading at Malaysia Fest 2017. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



2017

A social media post by a Grab passenger showing Hady as the driver goes viral online.



A Grab passenger had taken the screenshot of Hady Mirza as a driver on Dec 22, 2017. PHOTO: TWITTER/HANISROJO



2018

He is reportedly arrested for drug offences.