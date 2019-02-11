Grammys 2019: Joy Villa dresses as Trump's border wall on red carpet

LOS ANGELES (DPA) - Joy Villa, who takes advantage of her Grammy spotlight every year, stuck with her right-wing message at the show on Sunday (Feb 10).

The 27-year-old singer walked the red carpet as President Donald Trump's controversial border wall, complete with barbed wire on her shoulders, a spiked headpiece and a Make America Great Again (one of his campaign slogans) purse.

"I'm part Latina. I'm black, and I believe in what the president's saying," she told the Los Angeles Times.

On Instagram, Villa's designer distanced herself from the dress' political message, saying: "The views, thoughts and opinions expressed by my clients are not necessarily the same as my views, thoughts and opinions."

Villa, known more for her support of the president than for her music, wore a Make America Great Again gown at the 2017 Grammy Awards and a pro-life dress with an image of a foetus at the show in 2018.