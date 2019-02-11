In Pictures: Music's biggest names take the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards

The music world hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb 10) for the annual Grammy Awards. Hip-hop royalty led the night's biggest nominees, with female artists scoring nominations in all of the top categories, after being largely muted a year ago.

Rapper Cardi B on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb 10, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korean sensation BTS on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb 10, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Boy band Backstreet Boys on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb 10, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb 10, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Ella Mai on the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb 10, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Post Malone, Katy Perry and Anna Kendrick.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Miguel, Shawn Mendes and Rashida Jones.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Kacey Musgraves (left) and Bebe Rexha.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP
(From left) Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
(From left) Ashlee Simpson, Jeannie Mai and Meghan Trainor.PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
(From left) Kelsea Ballerini, Jorja Smith and Toni Braxton.PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
(From left) Dolly Parton, Bombino and St. Vincent.PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
