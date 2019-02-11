In Pictures: Music's biggest names take the red carpet at the 61st Grammy Awards
The music world hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb 10) for the annual Grammy Awards. Hip-hop royalty led the night's biggest nominees, with female artists scoring nominations in all of the top categories, after being largely muted a year ago.
