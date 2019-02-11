Grammys 2019: Childish Gambino wins prestigious Record of the Year accolade

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Childish Gambino on Sunday (Feb 10) grabbed his fourth Grammy of the night, the coveted Record of the Year prize for best overall song, for his politically charged hit This Is America.

The trap gospel song packed with social commentary from Childish Gambino - the alter ego of actor and recording artist Donald Glover - beat competition from heavyweights Drake, Cardi B and Lady Gaga.

Childish Gambino, who did not attend the ceremony at the Staples Centre, also picked up Grammys for Song of the Year (Best Songwriting), Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance.