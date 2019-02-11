Childish Gambino bags Song Of The Year Grammy for This Is America

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Childish Gambino on Sunday (Feb 10) took home the Grammy for Song of the Year - honouring songwriting for his politically charged This Is America, whose graphic video carried a strong message on gun violence and racism.

The song packed with social commentary nabbed one of the top awards of the night over competing tracks from heavyweights Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga.

The song's striking video from Childish Gambino - the alter ego of actor and recording artist Donald Glover, who has snagged three Grammys so far - racked up more than 35 million YouTube views in just two days last spring.

Earlier on Sunday, he won the Grammy for Best Music Video.