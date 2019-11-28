Goo Hara's brother begged her to be strong after her close friend Sulli died in October

The tears flowed when singer Goo Hara's body was laid to rest on Wednesday (Nov 27).

At a private wake for family and friends in a Seoul hospital at 6am, all the other five members of her former group Kara, turned up to pay their respects.

Another wake was held in a different place for fans.

Goo, 28, was found dead at home on Sunday (Nov 24), with foul play ruled out by the authorities.

Back in May, she was found unconscious in an apparent suicide attempt.

Goo's previous relationship with a hairdresser gave her grief.

She accused him of taking videos of her without her knowledge, and was also hurt by talk online about her love life.

On Wednesday (Nov 27), her brother shared text messages that he had sent to Goo to cheer her up.

According to the Koreaboo portal, the English translations of the texts read: "I'm begging you. Please don't have any negative thoughts, don't get sick, take care of your health."

He goes on to write: "In the future, I hope you get married, have children and live for a very long time."

He advises her not to hold back: "When you're sad, cry it all out."

Goo replied that she loves her sibling too, and asks him not to worry.

He then writes "you must be so sad, eat lots of yummy food in Japan" before adding: "I will bring you some delicious food tomorrow."

Netizens believe that the text exchange occurred after the death in October of another K-pop artist - Sulli - and before Goo visited Japan to promote her music.

On Monday (Nov 25), reporter Kang Kyung-yoon revealed that she had told Goo to stay strong and resilient after Sulli was found dead.

Goo and Sulli were close friends.