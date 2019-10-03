BRAUHAHA: Sulli (photo) is not hiding from the uproar online.

South Korean netizens were in a tizzy after footage of the singer's wardrobe malfunction was posted.

The former member of girl group f(x) was getting her hair and make-up done in an Instagram Live broadcast. Sulli, 25, wore a loose robe which exposed her breasts.

Netizens posted comments, asking her why she was not wearing a bra and why she was confident in her skin.

Sulli's reply: "I don't get what's wrong. This is my personal freedom."

She has spoken on this issue before, saying on JTBC2's Reply Night that she treats bras as just an accessory and not a must-wear item. But some netizens are not happy with her stand.

"This is not about going bra-less. It's also about breast exposure," said one writer.