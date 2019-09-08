Faye Wong's ring on finger sparks talks of marriage to Nicholas Tse

Ever since Chinese pop queen Faye Wong, 50, and Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse, 39, rekindled their romance in 2014, they have been spotted by fans behaving lovingly towards each other, with talks of marriage surfacing from time to time.

Tse divorced Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung in 2011, while Wong and Chinese actor Li Yapeng divorced in 2013.

On Thursday (Sept 5), Wong sparked further speculations of marriage to Tse when she was spotted at the Beijing airport wearing a ring on her ring finger. She also seemed to be in a good mood when she acceded to fans' requests for autographs, a marked difference from her icy reputation.

Some fans went through her online photos in August and did not find her wearing the ring, but there were others who believed the ring was merely an accessory and has no special meaning.

In 2018, Tse was filming a food travelogue show in the Czech Republic when an elderly woman asked him if he was married. He paused for three seconds before saying "no", as the media speculated that his hesitation showed that he was not ruling out a remarriage.

The actor's latest post on his Weibo account, though, was a video of him being appointed as a brand ambassador for a luxury fashion house.