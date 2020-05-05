Faye Wong sings to cheer Covid-19 frontline workers

In the new Covid-19 world, e-concerts have become a norm, with celebrities including Sam Hui and Aaron Kwok livestreaming performances.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Hong Kong singer Faye Wong. She is one of the headliners for Believe In The Future, a three-day online benefit concert for Covid-19 frontline workers.

More than 100 performers including Coco Lee, JJ Lin, and Karen Mok have signed up for the concert which can be viewed on various Chinese platforms including Live China, Youku, and Weibo.

On Monday (May 4), the first night of the concert, Faye Wong and Chinese singer Chang Shilei sang Another Paradise. The song is from Wong's 1997 self-titled album.

The 50-year-old songstress said: "We changed the lyrics a bit. I hope this brings everyone some comfort and encouragement".

The duo ended the song by reminding viewers to soldier on.

The performance touched many, with one Netizen commenting: "I cried listening to this".

Other highlights included a duet between Malaysian singer Gary Chaw and Hong Kong singer William Chan, and a performance by Hong Kong singer, G.E.M.