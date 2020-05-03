Like Sam Hui, Hong Kong singer Aaron Kwok to hold an online concert

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is following in the footsteps of "Father of Cantopop" Sam Hui by holding a free online concert on Saturday (May 9).

Kwok, 54, announced on social media on May 2 that the concert, which will begin at 5pm, will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Like Hui, Kwok will also hold the concert in Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, and he will be raising funds for dancers who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hui, 71, had donated HK$250,000 (S$45,500) to help the staff of a music event company, which has worked with him for many years. He had stressed that his concert was not a fund-raiser.

The veteran's online concert is considered a big success as it attracted more than 2.5 million viewers.

Kwok, who began his entertainment career as a backup dancer, will donate a sum of money to help the dancers. Their earnings have dried up as concerts and other entertainment events in the territory have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

Beside singing, he will also perform together with 100 dancers on Saturday.

Concert production director Patrick Siu, who is also the production director of Hui's concert, said he was approached by Kwok's manager Leung May May on April 30, and that he would reveal more details of the concert in the next few days.

Mr Siu said that Kwok also hoped to boost the morale of Hong Kongers who have been affected by the pandemic.

