Fans comment that actor Julian Cheung looks 30 years younger after shaving off his beard

You can shave 30 years off your age by getting rid of your beard.

That seems to be the conclusion of some netizens after Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung posted on social media a video of him shaving his beard.

Cheung, 48, had last week posted a photo of his bearded self while self-isolating at home. He captioned the shot: "A vagabond".

Fans commented that while he was still handsome and rugged, he seemed older in the photo. Other fans wondered if he was preparing for a new image for a new show.

Cheung might have read the fans' comments, as he posted a video of himself shaving off his beard on Saturday (May 16), with the caption, "I wish that I could turn back the clock."

Several fans noted that he looked better; one even said he looked 30 years younger.

Cheung launched his debut album, Make Me Happy, in 1992 and shot to prominence after playing Guo Jing, the male protagonist in the TVB adaptation of Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Legend Of The Condor Heroes in 1994.

He is married to actress Anita Yuen, 48, and the couple have a 13-year-old son. He will appear in an upcoming mystery thriller film Death Notice, which also stars Louis Koo and Francis Ng.