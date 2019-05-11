HONG KONG • Actress Anita Yuen regrets "not having a second child", saying it is " too late now".

Appearing on Chinese talk-show A Date With Luyu with her actor-husband Julian Cheung, her comments prompted him to say: "Then, can I have a child with someone else and pretend that you're the mother? Is that okay?"

In the story carried by AsiaOne, Yuen, 47, was quick to say in jest: "This place won't do. Have to find a higher place to throw you down."

But Cheung, 47, turned serious when he revealed what gives him sleepless nights.

He said he is afraid how to go on without Yuen when she dies.

"We have shared too many happy days," he added.

The couple, who married in 2001, have a 12-year-old son called Morton.

Yuen has revealed before that she pursued Cheung, saying: "Once you have your eyes on the target, then you have to strike.

"At that time, I didn't think about whether he would like me or not; I just thought he wasn't a bad guy after working with him for a while."