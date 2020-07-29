Watchmen leads television's Emmy nominations, Netflix dominates

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - HBO's dystopian superhero drama Watchmen and the comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television.
Watchmen scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel got 20, including a best actress nod for star Rachel Brosnahan.
Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.
Best drama series nominees were Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale.
Mrs Maisel will compete in the best comedy series against Schitt's Creek, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method and What We Do in the Shadows.
The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Sept 20.
Almost all the Emmy-nominated shows finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in Hollywood.
"Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television," Television Academy chairman and chief executive Frank Scherma said in a statement.
"Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season."
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (AMC)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead To Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure" (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs America (FX)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Yousef, Ramy
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam CJ Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True