Watchmen leads television's Emmy nominations, Netflix dominates

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - HBO's dystopian superhero drama Watchmen and the comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television.

Watchmen scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel got 20, including a best actress nod for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

Best drama series nominees were Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale.

Mrs Maisel will compete in the best comedy series against Schitt's Creek, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method and What We Do in the Shadows.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Sept 20.

Almost all the Emmy-nominated shows finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in Hollywood.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television," Television Academy chairman and chief executive Frank Scherma said in a statement.

"Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season."

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure" (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs America (FX)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Yousef, Ramy

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam CJ Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True