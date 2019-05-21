Emilia Clarke bids emotional farewell to Game Of Thrones on Instagram

British actress Emilia Clarke, who played "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones (GOT), posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram hours before the final episode of the HBO series aired on Sunday (May 19) in the United States.

She wrote, "Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me."

The 32-year-old star, who first played the character eight years ago, continued, "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart... Game Of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown."

Her father died from cancer in July 2016.

She then thanked the "dear kind magical fans" and ended the post with "And now our watch has ended", a reference to the Night's Watch's vows in GOT.

The star of movies Terminator Genisys (2015) and Me Before You (2016) also posted a photo of the GOT main cast in costume, another photo of them at a gathering and two photos of her in the iconic Daenerys hairdo on Instagram.