Coronavirus: Hong Kong actress Elva Ni postpones wedding

Hong Kong model-actress Elva Ni announced on Instagram that she has postponed her big day due to concerns for the health and safety of her guests.
Another celebrity's wedding has fallen victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong model-actress Elva Ni, 32, was due to register her marriage and hold her a wedding banquet on Feb 26. Her fiance is not from the entertainment industry.

However, she announced on Instagram on Thursday (Feb 13) that she has postponed her big day due to concerns for the health and safety of her guests.

"We hope everyone will be able to enjoy themselves at our wedding and decide that it will be best to postpone it to a later time," she wrote.

Ni, one of the top five finalists of the Miss Chinese International Pageant in 2006, posted several photos of herself in a wedding gown, including a backview photo of her and her fiance.

She said in the post that they were taken at Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat, during a trip in Bolivia last year. It was cold and windy when they took the photos, but she said it was worth the trouble due to the beautiful effects.

Earlier this month (February), Hong Kong singer Lesley Chiang postponed her wedding on 2/2/2020, one of the hot dates for weddings this year, due to the virus outbreak.

 

