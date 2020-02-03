Hong Kong singer Lesley Chiang postpones wedding due to coronavirus

Hong Kong singer Lesley Chiang announced on Instagram on Sunday (Feb 2) that she is marrying her boyfriend of three years, engineer Pakho.

Chiang, 34 and the daughter of veteran actor Chun Pui, posted two photos showing the couple in T-shirts and jeans and her wearing a wedding veil.

She wrote: "0202 2020...was supposed to be our Wedding Day! Even though it's a very small and intimate private ceremony, we had to postpone our wedding due to current conditions", referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Every girl dreams about her wedding day and after a year of planning, it was definitely a difficult decision to postpone it," she continued. "But at the end of the day, we continue to focus on being present and grateful - we are healthy, we are deeply in love and nothing changes the excitement to spend the rest of our lives together."

She ended the post with: "Happy Almost-Wedding Day, Honey. This wifey loves her hubby very much!"

She received many well wishes for her post, including from her good friends, actresses Kelly Cheung, Samantha Ko and Grace Wong.

Chiang previously dated Hong Kong actor-singer Fred Cheng for six years and was emotionally affected by the break-up for some time until friends introduced her to Pakho in 2017.

Their relationship was made public after they attended reality show Our Daughters' Men last year. Chiang disclosed on the show that her father was very satisfied with her boyfriend, who is five years younger than her.

She revealed to the Hong Kong media later on Sunday that she and Pakho have not registered their marriage, but she treated him as her husband since they were supposed to wed on Sunday.