Coronavirus: HK broadcaster TVB suffers scare after part-time actor vomited on premises

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB pressed the alarm button when a part-time actor was seen vomiting within its TVB Studios grounds in Tseung Kwan O.

On Wednesday (Feb 5), TVB said it responded by ramping up cleaning and sanitising efforts even as it strictly enforces temperature checks on artists and visitors.

Hong Kong has recorded one death so far as it combats a coronavirus outbreak.

The person, who vomited, was later found out to be suffering from a stomach ailment and had not travelled abroad.

TVB also had to deal with another health scare when five actors, who are currently shooting drama Legal Mavericks 2, did not report for work after they called to say they were not in top shape.

The five are Vincent Wong, Sisley Choi, Jessica Kan, Owen Cheung and Kelly Cheung, with their absences leading to a three-day productions shutdown.

According to the On.cc portal, producer Lam Chi Wah said the actors showed signs of strain and fatigue after they shot scenes in the mountain at night, with work stretching till 6am the next day.

Wong, who has since gone back to work, said he felt better after he rested at home.

"The show is a legal drama so there's a lot of dialogue. I was talking non-stop for days," he said, noting that that gave him a sore throat.

He added that he holed up at home to play it safe and not be a health concern to others.

Wong said the drama's producers are also cutting back on scenes involving crowds.

The script, which calls for sequences to be shot in Myanmar, may be amended if the health situation worsens.