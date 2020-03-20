Cocomi, older daughter of J-pop icon Takuya Kimura, makes showbiz debut

J-pop icon Takuya Kimura's elder daughter has made her debut in the entertainment industry.

Cocomi, 19, made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue Japan, following in the footsteps of her sister Koki, 17, who debuted in 2018 as a model on the cover of Elle Japan.

Koki congratulated her sister's debut through posts on Instagram on Thursday (March 19).

She made two posts - one of her sister's Vogue Japan cover and a rare picture of the two of them together.

Both sisters are known just by their first names professionally.

As Kimura, 47, and his wife, singer Shizuka Kudo, 49, were fiercely protective of their two children, images of them before their debut were very rare.

Koki wrote on Instagram, to her 2.1 million followers about her sister: "You are the most beautiful person I know inside and out and you are definitely the best sister in the world. I'm soo happy that I get to finally share your pictures."

She added, as a caption under the picture of them both: "The best sister, best friend and my other half ."

Cocomi has been trained since young in classical instruments, learning the violin since she was three and picking up the flute at 11. She plans to become a musician.

Her Vogue cover also coincided with her appointment as the Japanese ambassador for French luxury brand Dior.