Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura's daughter makes blooming start as model

Six months after Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura set up his first account on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform, his daughter, model Koki, followed suit on Wednesday (June 26).

Her first post on Weibo said: "Hello, this is Koki! I started Weibo! Like this field full of beautiful flowers, I wish we will be able to make a field of precious memories."

More than three hours later, she announced on Weibo that she has become the ambassador for a sports brand. In her latest update on Thursday, she posted a photo of herself and her dog, with the caption "My baby girl".

Koki, whose real name is Mitsuki, has amassed more than 141,000 followers a day after opening the account. The 16-year-old is the younger daughter of Kimura, 46, and his pop idol wife Shizuka Kudo, 49. The couple also have an 18-year-old daughter.

Kimura was a member of Japan's once-biggest boyband, Smap, and is famous for acting in TV series such as Asunaro Hakusho (1993), Long Vacation (1996), Beautiful Life (2000) and Hero (2001).

His daughter Koki made her modelling debut in May last year. She has since graced the covers of major fashion magazines and become the ambassador for several global brands. She signed up with leading model management company Elite Paris earlier this year.