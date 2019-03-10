Chow Yun Fat appears in public for first time after accident on film set

Veteran Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat was praised recently for his professionalism, after he continued filming a movie despite being injured.

In the scene, Chow was hit accidentally by a hair spray tossed by actor Kenny Wong. His left forehead began to bleed after the accident, but he continued acting as if it was part of the script.

He received five stitches for the wound at a hospital after filming of the scene ended. He rested at the hospital for about two hours before returning to the movie set to continue filming.

Many fans are concerned about Chow's injury, but they are likely to be reassured after he was spotted hiking at Hong Kong's highest peak Tai Mo Shan on Saturday (Mar 9).

He looked in high spirits in a photograph with "Sister Lin", the owner of Tai Mo Shan Kiosk. The photo was uploaded on the food kiosk's Facebook page on Saturday, with the caption: "Fat Gor (Big Brother Fat) said he is fine and has continued filming, as he urged everyone not to be worried."

Chow received a Best Actor nomination in February for the upcoming Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in the crime thriller Project Gutenberg (2018). He will be vying for the award with Aaron Kwok, his co-star in the movie, Anthony Wong (for Still Human), Francis Ng (Men On The Dragon) and Philip Keung (Tracey).