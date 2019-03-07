Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat receives 5 stitches on forehead after accident on set

(ASIAONE) - Veteran Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat had to receive five stitches on his forehead after a shoot on set went awry.

Hong Kong media Apple Daily reported on Thursday (March 7) that the actor was filming a scene with Hong Kong actor Kenny Wong for the movie Sunny Days when he accidentally suffered injuries to the left side of his forehead.

Although injured, the God of Gamblers star continued to finish the scene, before excusing himself from the set to nurse his wound.

It was only then that production crew realised he was bleeding profusely from a cut.

The atmosphere turned tense as production staff tried to examine the injury. Chow's Singaporean wife, Jasmine Tan, was also called to take a look at the wound.

Speaking to Apple Daily, Jasmine shared: "I was very scared as he was bleeding so much. But, both of us had to keep calm as we did not want everyone on set to be worried, especially Kenny, who played his assailant in the scene."

Jasmine also tried to console Kenny by telling him nothing serious was going to happen to Chow.

The 63-year-old was sent to the hospital with the shoot's producer after the director insisted he should see a doctor due to the size of the wound.

Fearing a bacterial infection, the doctors initially suggested shaving the hair near the wound. However, Chow was concerned that doing so would affect the continuity of the role.

He later returned to the set after receiving five stitches on his forehead. Production staff were quick to praise the veteran actor for his professional attitude.