Chinese influencer Grace Chow, ex-girlfriend of Show Lo, gets luxury home as birthday gift from dad

She may be unlucky in love, but Chinese influencer Grace Chow can count her lucky stars in other ways.

Chow, who turned 32 on Saturday (Sept 12), caught the attention of netizens when she posted on social media a photo of herself in a luxury home and wrote: "I have received the most important gift in my life."

"Mum said my father told the contractors they have to complete the renovation by Sept 12 as that day is his daughter's birthday," she added.

She added a photo of herself at a cinema and wrote: "Dad knows that I like starry night, so he installs a starry night-themed theatre for me."

The pictures confirmed talk that Chow hails from a rich family. Her father, whose name is not known, is rumoured to be a Chinese magnate with a military background.

When a few netizens commented that they were envious of her father's love for her, Chow replied: "My father is not an expressive person and seldom communicates with me. He is 'all action and no talk'".

Chow grabbed headlines in April when she announced her break-up with Taiwanese pop star Show Lo, her boyfriend of nine years, with an explosive social media post that accused him of being unfaithful to her. Lo has had to keep a low profile ever since and has had projects in China cancelled.

Besides the apartment, Chow also received other gifts, including about 10 cakes.

She said a friend, whom she did not name, paid for three giant photos of her to be put up at a department store in Harajuku in Tokyo. Chow said her photos can now be seen by shoppers in Harajuku and Omotesando.

She posted photos of birthday celebrations with her friends, including Ms Laurinda Ho, daughter of late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho.