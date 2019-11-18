Taiwanese model Chiling Lin vows to 'work hard' to have a baby after her wedding to Akira on Sunday

The wedding held by Taiwanese model Chiling Lin and Japanese actor-singer Akira on Sunday (Nov 17) was also a marriage of two cultures.

The food served at dinner in an open space in the Tainan Art Museum used ingredients from Taiwan and Japan's Shizuoka prefecture, according to Ms Rebecca Lee, general manager of hotel Silks Place Tainan.

The food was taken to the site after it was whipped up in the hotel because of cooking restrictions imposed by the museum, which was once Taiwan's oldest police station.

According to Taipei Times, the curbs on what could be done at the museum also meant that guests had to go to the hotel for a party, after the dinner.

The couple reportedly could invite only up to 100 people because of the space constraints within the museum grounds.

TV hosts Kevin Tsai and Dee Hsu were among the famous names spotted at the event.

The big day had started in the afternoon with traditional wedding rites performed at an ancestral hall linked to those surnamed Wu.

Lin reportedly got married to allow her mother Wu Tzu-mei, who is said to be in ill health, to see her daughter reach that stage in her life.

Tainan was picked because it is the home town of Lin's father, and the less hectic life in Tainan would also allow Akira's family and Japanese guests to get insights into Taiwan's customs and practices.

At the ancestral hall, Akira, 38, got the crowd clapping with his promise to make Lin the happiest woman in the world.

He said it is his good luck and fortune to find someone like Lin to tie the knot, given that there are billions of people in the world.

Lin, 44, who dabbed tears from her eyes at various points of the ceremony, declared that the couple would brave whatever came their way in life together.

Dressed in a Ralph Lauren gown, she told the jostling crowd of reporters after the ceremony that she will "work hard" to start a family next year.

Lin had told guests not to give her hongbao.

Her choice to go traditional solved the headache for the authorities in Tainan over what to give her.

Noting that the challenge to present Lin with appropriate gifts was harder to tackle than fielding a candidate for elections, Tainan mayor Huang Wei-cher said the authorities gave Akira's family items linked to traditional marriage rites, such as oil, salt, firewood, vinegar and tea.

The couple also received silk bedsheets and pillow cases as well as dried longan and longan honey to welcome the arrival of sons in the family.

Lin reportedly will live in Japan, winding down her career to focus on family and charity commitments.