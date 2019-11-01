Celebrity vocal coach praises local artists Jasmine Sokko and Charlie Lim

SINGAPORE - His students include some of music's brightest luminaries such as Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. And while their names are not as globally known, celebrity vocal coach Brett Manning has also fallen in love with some of Singapore's home-grown talent.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Manning was asked to listen to local artists for the first time and to critique their performances.

He singled out electronic musician Jasmine Sokko for her "incredible" vocals and proposed a duet between her and country crooner-turned-pop diva Taylor Swift.

He also praised singer-songwriter Charlie Lim for his "buttery tone", comparing him to American singer Charlie Puth, and expressed an interest in working with rapper Shigga Shay.

Manning, 53, was in Singapore in September for a singing masterclass organised by vocal studio SingYourWayHome.

Other singers Manning has worked with include Leona Lewis, Keith Urban and Hayley Williams from Paramore.

Other Singaporean artists he listened to include Sing! China contestant Joanna Dong, veteran rocker Ramli Sarip and Mandopop darling Stefanie Sun.

Find out what he had to say about them in the video.