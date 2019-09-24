Cecilia Cheung's shop in Hong Kong just 100m away from Nicholas Tse's bakery

Cecilia Cheung is now "closer" to former husband Nicholas Tse.

The actress has opened a shop in Central, Hong Kong that is just 100m away from his Chef Nic Cookies bakery.

Cheung's boutique stocks clothes, bags and jewellery from her online SeeCeci Street collection which she debuted in 2018.

When reporters asked her about the store's proximity to Tse's business, Cheung, 39, playfully deflected the queries, saying: "Stop joking around. I'll pretend I didn't hear anything."

Cheung and Tse, 39, who divorced in 2011, have two sons.

The actress has reportedly turned up at her Central shop daily to drum up sales.

But if lifestyle items are not your cup of tea, but food is, here is good news for Singaporeans, even if they cannot be in Hong Kong.

E-commerce solutions provider Synagie recently inked a deal with Tse's company Chef Nic (Hong Kong) to manage and widen the distribution and sales of its food products across South-east Asia.