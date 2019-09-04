Synagie to manage sales and distribution of Nicholas Tse's Chef Nic products in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - E-commerce solutions provider Synagie Corporation has signed a deal to manage the distribution and sales for Hong Kong food company Chef Nic's range of packed food products in South-east Asia.

Chef Nic was founded by Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse, who also hosts a food travelogue under the same name.

The partnership, announced by Catalist-listed Synagie on Wednesday (Sept 4), will involve Synagie providing its cross-border solutions to the food company, including setting up online stores on e-commerce marketplaces.

It will also help Chef Nic manage its online store operations, customer service, marketing and promotions, as well as end-to-end logistics from Hong Kong to South-east Asia.

Synagie said partnerships with key industry players in the region have allowed its network to help brands fulfil online orders within South-east Asia, as well as from South-east Asia to Greater China.

Chef Nic's range of food products have been popular in China, where the company operates online flagship stores on major e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Wechat and Alibaba's Tmall.

The food company also linked up with Xiaomi to launch an induction cooker in June that can be controlled by a mobile application.

"More than just an artisanal food brand, we believe that Chef Nic has become a lifestyle concept that will be well-received in our regional markets where millennial consumers are constantly looking for innovative food products," said Synagie co-founder and executive director Olive Tai.

"We look forward to replicating the success that Chef Nic has in Greater China and will be working closely with them to develop new product ideas that will appeal to our local markets."