Cecilia Cheung: 'I wouldn't have three cute children if I focused on making money'

Actress Cecilia Cheung's maternal instincts kicked in at age eight.

Appearing on Chinese variety show Women 30+, the 38-year-old said that even back then, she believed that kids would give her the most happiness.

In their company, she said: "I feel that the world is beautiful."

Cheung has two sons, aged 11 and nine, with ex-husband Nicholas Tse.

She gave birth to a boy last year and has declined to name the father.

Netizens have speculated he could be actor-director Stephen Chow, a Chinese tycoon and even Tse himself.

Acting has now taken a back seat, said the actress, adding: "I wouldn't have three cute children if I focused on making money and reaching the height of my career."

She quipped that her sons are a form of retirement insurance, saying: "In 10 years' time, I won't need to take care of anything - my sons will take care of me instead and I'd be really happy."

According to entertainment portal TOPick, Cheung, knowing that her sons will one day no longer live with her, said she does not mind expanding her family.

But for now, she is focused on being a 24/7 single mum to give her boys total love and devotion, accompanying them to school and taking them on shopping trips.

Cheung said she wants to spare them the agony of her own unhappy childhood.

Her own parents quarrelled often and divorced when she was nine.