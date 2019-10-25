Boyz singer Kenny Kwan no longer Fallen one, bouncing back with solo shows, movie rollout

Kenny Kwan was despondent earlier this year when a Hong Kong Coliseum concert had to be canned because of a scandal involving his bandmate in Hong Kong pop duo Boyz.

Steven Cheung, 34, was slammed in July when he dumped a long-time girlfriend to marry another woman. Other women revealed that he had also dated them.

Kwan, 38, then said his life-long dream to sing in the prestigious venue had been dashed, and all the preparations for that gig, including shooting a promotional video, had gone to waste.

But his agency, tapping on public sympathy for Kwan, later arranged for him to hold two solo shows in September at the Coliseum, with top singers Leo Ku and Joey Yung lending a helping hand.

Now, fans can literally see more of Kwan, with his movie, The Fallen, set to screen at the upcoming Hong Kong Asian Film Festival.

According to the on.cc portal, he revealed that he had put in much work, including shooting three sex scenes in one day.

"It was really tiring, and I was sweating buckets," he said, adding that he did not bother to wear clothes while waiting for the scenes to be set up, in a bid to conserve his energy.

Kwan noted, for the sake of authenticity, he is open to what the script dictates.

Before work started on The Fallen, he was asked where he would draw the line when it came to sex scenes.

"I just said: How far do you want me to go? I don't have any specific concerns."

Meanwhile, Cheung is also picking up the pieces after falling from grace.

Apart from working in a hotel, he said he is also open to other assignments as he vows to turn his life around and rebuild his reputation.