Andy Hui scandal: Does post by Sammi Cheng mean he is no longer in the doghouse?

Has Hong Kong pop star Sammi Cheng reconciled with her husband Andy Hui almost two weeks after he was caught cheating with actress Jacqueline Wong?

On Monday (April 29), Cheng uploaded a photo of herself with his dog Lucky on Instagram with the caption: "It is Lucky's birthday today, 14 years old already. Wishing Lucky good health and for it to live its twilight years happily."

She added that her face was covered up in the photo as she had just woken up then.

Hui had previously uploaded several photos of himself with Lucky on his Weibo account.

Cheng also posted two photos of herself in workout attire on Instagram, referring to her concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July in a hashtag. She added that she had not exercised for a long time due to a foot injury, but finally mustered the courage to work up a sweat.

She had said in a lengthy post on Sunday (April 28) that she would no longer talk about the scandal.