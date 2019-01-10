American singer John Mayer's concert to take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE - American singer-songwriter John Mayer's debut concert here on April 1 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The show, first announced in December 2018, is part of the Grammy-winner's Asia tour, which also includes stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

The presale for Live Nation Members starts on Jan 15, 10am (go to www.livenation.sg for details and membership sign ups). Public sales will start on Jan 17 at 10am. Tickets are priced from $108 to $248 and will be sold via www.sportshubtix.sg.

The 41-year-old, known for hits such as Your Body Is A Wonderland, Daughters and Heartbreak Warfare, won a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2003.

His seventh, and most recent album The Search For Everything, was released in 2017 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.