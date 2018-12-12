Singer-songwriter John Mayer to perform in Singapore on April 1

SINGAPORE - Acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter John Mayer is set to make his debut here on April 1 as part of an Australia and Asia tour.

The 41-year-old American announced the tour schedule on his social media platforms on Wednesday (Dec 12).

Venue and ticketing details have yet to be announced for the show. He will also be passing through Asian cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Tokyo in April.

While pre-sales for his Australia and New Zealand show dates in March kick off on Friday (Dec 14), Mayer said in a tweet that ticket information for other markets will follow "in the coming weeks".

In the same tweet, he wrote that his set will be "an entire evening together, playing two sets of music with more songs in rotation than ever before".

Mayer is known for hits such as Your Body Is A Wonderland, which won him a 2002 Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

His last full length album was last year's The Search For Everything, though earlier this year, he released the single New Light, along with a wacky, low-budget video filmed in front of a green screen.