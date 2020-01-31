Aliff Aziz beaten up in Geylang, former wife Bella Astillah willing to reconcile with him

Bella Astillah has said that she will speak to her family about a possible reconciliation with former husband, Singapore actor-singer Aliff Aziz, for the sake of their child.

But her family members - just like many of her fans - are likely to urge for caution, now that he is embroiled in yet another unsavoury incident.

A video has surfaced showing Aliff being chased by a man who corners him and rains punches and kicks on the artist.

Another video shows an unsteady Aliff being helped by others to find his bearings while a voice can be heard telling him not to come to Geylang but instead go to Jurong.

According to the AsiaOne portal, the police said they were alerted to an incident on Monday (Jan 27).

While paramedics were "tending to the male victim, he behaved aggressively and was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour", a spokesman added.

Earlier this month, Aliff drew unwanted attention when he threw a chair and exposed himself during an argument, as shown in a video that went viral.

Critics slammed him after he was arrested in Orchard Road in 2019 for drunken behaviour.

He is also said to have stolen one million rupiah (S$99) and $300 from an Indonesian actress, as well as a packet of cigarettes and a lighter from a man.

Despite his track record, Malaysian singer-actress Bella, 25, told Berita Harian that she is willing to forgive and forget.

She had filed for divorce last year over his wandering ways.

But talk of the duo getting back together swirled recently when Aliff posted a photo of the two in a car.

Bella also posted a photo that showed her clinging to the arm of a man, whose face could not be seen.

She told Berita Harian that that picture was taken at Universal Studios Singapore.

Bella revealed that since "we separated in May last year, we have never been hostile", noting that they have the best interests of their son Mohamad Ayden Adrean at heart.

He turns three this year.

"For me, if he loves and cares about our son, that's more than enough," she said of Aliff whom she married in 2016.

"If patching things up with Aliff is the best decision for Ayden, I will accept it with an open heart."

Bella, who comes regularly to Singapore for work and takes her son along, added: "Ayden is so close to Aliff."

She said her son would cry every time they return to Malaysia.

Bella is not heeding advice from netizens that she should find another life partner.

"But we don't know how things will turn out with another man," she said, adding that she wants to pour all her energy instead on raising Ayden, and not be distracted about other concerns.