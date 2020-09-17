Alien Huang dies in suspected freak accident

Taiwanese host, singer and actor Alien Huang has died at the age of 36, according to Taiwanese media.

Huang, who was famous for co-hosting the long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment with singer Show Lo, was found dead at his home in Beitou district, Taipei, yesterday.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, Huang returned home at about 10pm on Tuesday. There was no one at home at the time.

He was found lying half-dressed in the hallway near the bathroom by his father, who was looking for him to have lunch together, at about 11am yesterday. There were some external injuries on Huang's head and some blood stains on the floor.

He was pronounced dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene. The police did not find any drugs, wine bottles or signs of struggle on the premises.

Preliminary investigations show that he died after slipping near the bathroom.

Huang, who had dated singer Rainie Yang in the past, was recently romantically linked to Taiwanese cheerleader Wu Han-chun.

He was formerly part of Japanese-Taiwanese boy band HC3 in 2002 and Taiwanese boy band Cosmo in 2003. Both groups have disbanded.

He began co-hosting 100% Entertainment in 2006 and was nominated for Best Host in a Variety Programme with Lo at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in 2015.

He quit co-hosting the show in January 2016 to focus on his singing and acting career.

As an actor, he has starred in Taiwanese movies such as Din Tao: Leader Of The Parade (2012) and Go! Crazy Gangster (2016).

He has also acted in several Singapore productions - Channel 8 period drama Joys Of Life (2012) and actress-director Michelle Chong's film Already Famous (2011).

Chong paid tribute to him yesterday as she posted several photos of her with Huang on Instagram.

She wrote in Chinese: "Unbelievable. 'You will always be the first leading man in my life.' RIP."

His music label Rock Records issued a statement which said: "Alien, hope on your own planet, you can do the music you want to do and indulge in your passion for drawing."

Huang is the third artist to die at 36 in the last three days. Both South Korean actress Oh In-hye and Japanese actress Sei Ashina died of suspected suicide on Monday.