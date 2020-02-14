Local theatre groups work together to offer discounts

SINGAPORE - In the light of the evolving coronavirus situation in Singapore, theatre companies Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Wild Rice are collaborating to offer ticket holders discounts for one another's upcoming shows.

The three companies announced the move on Friday (Feb 14) to encourage patrons to support their productions.

Those who buy tickets for The Son, The Lifespan Of A Fact or The Importance Of Being Earnest will receive a 15 per cent discount if they buy tickets for the other shows. The companies said patrons who buy tickets would be prompted via a pop-up message with links to the other two shows to redeem the discount if they choose to buy further tickets.

The Government raised the disease outbreak response system to orange on Feb 7, and advised organisers to defer or adopt precautionary measures for non-essential, large-scale events. Several other performing arts groups including Checkpoint Theatre and Nine Years Theatre have cancelled upcoming shows in light of the outbreak.

Pangdemonium, SRT and Wild Rice, however, cited the financial impact on both companies and actors, as well as the work and resources that have gone into the productions as reasons for continuing their productions.

Pangdemonium's production, The Son, is scheduled to run from Feb 20 to March 7 at the Drama Centre Theatre.

The play, which explores mental health issues among youth and family dynamics, was written by playwright Florian Zeller, and includes cast members Adrian Pang, Zachary Pang and Sharda Harrison.

SRT's upcoming production, Lifespan of a Fact, a comedy exploring fact and fiction, is scheduled to run from Feb 25 to March 14 at the KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT.

Wild Rice's production, The Importance Of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, opened to audiences on Feb 7 and runs till March 8.

All three companies have confirmed that precautionary measures, including temperature screening and providing patrons with sanitisers, will be taken before the shows.

National Arts Council's (NAC) chief executive Rosa Daniel said the art scene's resilience is vital to sustain the community.

"NAC applauds the spirit of solidarity among Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Wild Rice in going ahead with their shows while taking the necessary measures to safeguard their patrons.

"It is important for everyone to stay positive during this period. We hope that our audiences will strongly support our home-grown artists and companies who continue their work during this time."

Tickets for the shows can be bought from the websites of each company.