Arts Picks: The Son

The Son

The show must go on. While some concerts and theatre productions have been cancelled or postponed, Singapore theatre company Pangdemonium will continue to stage its production The Son.

The group says it will take precautionary measures for the safety of the patrons, including frequent temperature screenings of staff and the sanitising of seats.

The play looks at mental-health issues among youth and stars father-and-son pair Adrian Pang and Zachary Pang (right).

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, 100 Victoria Street, National Library Building

MRT: Bugis/City Hall

WHEN: Feb 20 to March 7; Tuesdays to Fridays (8pm), Saturdays (3 and 8pm), Sundays (3pm)

ADMISSION: $25 to $75 from Pangdemonium (www.pangdemonium.com) and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

PLAYtime! Fatimah And Her Magic Socks

One rainy afternoon, Fatimah meets a mysterious and magical lion that takes her on a thrilling adventure. Through her adventures, she learns about friendship, laughter and the power of magical socks.

Dance, laugh, sing and imagine with Fatimah in this production specially created for children aged two to six.

The performance is adapted from the children's book Fatimah And Her Magic Socks, written by Zizi Azah Abdul Majid and illustrated by Izmir Ickbal.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Tomorrow to March 1; Saturdays and Sundays (11am and 4pm); Feb 29: 4pm

ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic

INFO: www.esplanade.com

Yin Yoga And Meditation At National Gallery Singapore

It has been a stressful time given the coronavirus outbreak, but leave your cares at the door as you partake in some mindfulness and art appreciation at National Gallery Singapore.

Participants will be guided through yin yoga and meditation surrounded by the atmospheric soundscape of the artwork async - volume by art collective Zakkubalan, in collaboration with Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Take along your own yoga mat and a hand towel. Each ticket includes free entry to the Singapore Biennale 2019 at National Gallery Singapore.

This programme is suitable for participants aged 18 and older.

WHERE: Level 3 National Gallery Singapore, Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery C, meet at the Coleman Entrance at 8am

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Tomorrow

ADMISSION: $10 from Sistic

INFO: str.sg/JG3X