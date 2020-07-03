5 Things to do today

1 DO: Yoga for kids

British yoga teacher Jaime Amor combines storytelling and adventures with yoga, and her YouTube channel has gained plenty of traction with children and adults staying home during the pandemic.

Some of her yoga adventures are inspired by popular movies such as Frozen (2013), Minions (2015) and the Star Wars series.

Info: youtube.com/user/CosmicKidsYoga

2 WATCH: Local musicians perform

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) has resumed its popular TGIF Music Station, which showcases music performances by local artists.

The sessions will be live-streamed on the centre's Facebook page.

The revamped TGIF Music Station: SCCC x YES 933 will feature two sessions (12.30 and 8pm) on every first and third Friday of the month.

Today, Campus Superstar alumnus Aggy Low and Goh Mingwei of a cappella group MICappella will perform during the lunchtime slot, while singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh and actress-singer Bonnie Loo will play in the evening.

Info: facebook.com/singaporechineseculturalcentre

3 ATTEND: A virtual slumber party

Put on your best loungewear tonight for a virtual slumber party hosted by Marina Bay Sands' lounge-bar Avenue Singapore.

From 9 to 11pm on Zoom, rock out to tunes from Thailand's hip-hop party crew Bangkok Invaders, including DJ Buddah, DJ Ono and Big Calo.

Join the party early as space is limited. Participants have to be 18 years old and above.

Info: tinyurl.com/avenuesingapore

4 LOOK BACK: 25th Asian Film Festival kicks off

It was a star-studded affair at the opening ceremony of the 25th Asian Film Festival, which took place on this day in 1979.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

More than 200 stars graced the event at the Singapore Conference Hall in their finest evening wear and traditional costumes.

All eyes were on Taiwanese actresses Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia and Lin Feng-chiao as well as Indonesian actress Christine Hakim.

Info: bit.ly/2Bh0u1z

5 SNACK: Healthier tidbits

Got a case of the munchies while working from home? Swop the popcorn for water lily pops - the latest superfood sensation - and ditch the potato chips for kimchi crisps made from real kimchi.

Get these tasty treats from supermarkets, online grocery platforms or gourmet retailers such as Ryan's Grocery at Great World City.

Info: str.sg/JGF8

Compiled by Eunice Quek with input from SPH Information Resource Centre